Hartford business group asks Evers to end stay-at-home order

HARTFORD — Officials of the city’s Downtown Business Improvement District have written letters to Gov. Tony Evers, Washington County Executive Joshua Schoemann and President Donald Trump formally requesting the end of the stay-at-home order now in place across Wisconsin and much of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many small and large business owners feel the forced closing of businesses has gone long enough, causing some to close permanently and severe financial hardship for others.
In a letter to fellow BID members, BID officials said they understand the necessity for extra safety for health concerns, but feel strongly “the current Safer at Home order is too restrictive.”
“The consequences due to the economic impact of the order are possibly worse that the virus itself, especially in the small rural community that we live in,” BID officials said in the letter. “The Board strongly believes that an individual should have the opportunity to decide if they want to have their place of business open or not. Likewise, the individual consumer should have the right to decide if they want to shop or eat at a local business that is open.
“We understand many of you are ready to open your doors for business and get back to work and we want to show our support to you,” according to the letter, which was signed by several BID officials including BID President Diane Mayer.
In the letter to the governor and others, BID officials said the heart of the Hartford community is on Main Street.
“Essentially this order has shut down our Main Street businesses,” they said in the letter. “Essentially you have closed their doors and the opportunity to continue their American dream of ownership of a business.”
Earlier this week the Hartford Common Council voted to have city officials come up with a plan by Monday where city facilities and local businesses could reopen as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The action gives the police department discretion in enforcing the Safer at Home order and offers a choice to residents and businesses.
“As we refine our requested rollout plan for Monday’s debut, the main undertone is ‘choice,’” said City Administrator Steve Volkert in a memo to other city officials. “In our plan we are very clear that the city is not encouraging any business to open nor encouraging any person to leave their home. The plan merely states that the local government will make that choice for you, you have to use your own self-discretion.
“It is believed that (if) any level of government has to mandate human behavior during a pandemic, it is to say that we as a society don’t believe that our neighbors, families and friends have the minimum intelligence needed, through weeks of training, to self-preserve,” Volkert said.