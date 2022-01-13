HARTFORD — TL Motors of Hartford got the all-clear this week to construct a new building, expanding its operation to include auto repair.
TL Motors is a car dealership at 677 E. Sumner St. During the Plan Commission meeting on Monday, commissioners gave unanimous approval to the site plan for the new building the business has planned.
“So they’re proposing to tear down their existing office building and shed, and replace it with a larger building that would also allow them to do auto repair,” City Planner Justin Drew said.
Plan Commission information showed the new building is planned to be 2,220 square feet. The two buildings there now are about 820 square feet together, so the new construction will nearly triple the amount of space.
The new building, in addition to including new office space, will also have four service bays with garage doors for the new auto repair aspect of TL Motors.
The lot at 677 E. Sumner St. is about 16,485 square feet overall. According to city planning information, the lot is zoned Highway Business District. Beyond the site plan approval, TL Motors does not require additional permitting for that service area.
“Auto repair is also a permitted use in this district, but they will need to update their plan of business operation with us,” Drew said. “And we just want to work with them to make sure that we’re all being careful of the residences next door, in terms of hours and how the business operates, to be good neighbors.”
The site plan was approved with some conditions, including installation of a wood fence rather than chain link fence in one area, to match existing wood fencing on the property, and some aesthetic changes to the planned building to increase cohesion with the surrounding residential properties.
The was some brief discussion about the site plan application during the commission meeting, but no significant concerns were raised. Commissioners asked about the driveway width, setbacks on the property and how the new building would be considered.
Drew said all setbacks were met, and the building would be generally centered on the lot, to allow for vehicles driving around the front, back or side as needed.