HARTFORD — Since the state Supreme Court struck down the remainder of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order while leaving local governments with the option to create their own guidelines, some business owners have been confused about whether they actually can open.
An email sent to Hartford businesses by the local chamber of commerce clarified that there are no laws which would prohibit them from opening up their operations once again.
“The only legal implications that could take place is if a specific location was found to create an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and it was deemed by the county health department to shut that business down until it could be safely sanitized and made safe for people to return,” said Scott Henke, Hartford Chamber of Commerce CEO, in the email.
He assured residents that the Hartford Police Department will not be raiding any buildings or shutting down any businesses for non-compliance.
“Our department simply wants to work with all of you to try to help you keep safe,” Henke wrote.
City officials suggest that any businesses reopening review and abide by the Washington Ozaukee County Public Health Department’s Blueprint to Reopen, which can be at www.washozwi.gov/Services/Communicable-Disease/Blueprint-FAQ.
This blueprint will continue to be updated to address the changing conditions within Washington County.
“We understand that we are working with groups from both sides of this concern, those that believe we should have never been closed and those that believe we never should open. By taking reasonable steps to keep everyone safe and your business operational, we believe that we will be able to ease back to normal as quickly as possible,” Henke said.