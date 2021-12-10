Hartford Chamber of Commerce has new leader

HARTFORD — A new leader is stepping up for the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, as Jolie Bingen has been selected as its new executive director.
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Bingen’s selection at the beginning of this month.
She will officially begin the job on Dec. 15, though she is already working at the chamber in a supporting position.
“I heard that there was an opening, and was looking to make a career change. It seemed like a good fit, to let me use my creative side,” Bingen said.
Bingen said she previously worked in health care IT services. At the Hartford Chamber, she was originally hired into her current support job, but while filling that role, she found out about the director opening. She said the leadership job fit a lot better with what she wanted, so she went for it.
“I think Hartford is a great community. I’m looking forward to giving back and being part of that community,” Bingen said.
Bingen is a Hartford resident, and is not new to giving back and being involved. She said she volunteers with the Hartford Beautification Committee, as well are volunteering with area food pantries in Washington County and other projects.
Bingen said her first month or two as executive director will be spent getting organized and connected with the community. She will have to fill her own current position, as well as reach out to local businesses and begin to form relationships with Chamber of Commerce members and partners.
“Kind of getting my arms wrapped around everything we have going on,” she said.
It’s also the holiday season, which Bingen observed is a very busy time for the chamber with community and business events.
When she does have some time to spare, Bingen said she hangs out with her French bulldog at home, where she enjoys gardening and crafting, or travels.
“I love to travel. I’ve been to a lot of places,” Bingen said.
