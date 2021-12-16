HARTFORD — The Plan Commission on Monday approved the site plan for the Rubi Falls Taphouse.

Taphouse developer’s agreement approved in Hartford HARTFORD — The Common Council last week approved a developer’s agreement with YUMI Enterprises, paving the way for a taphouse in the basement level of the Millstream Building.

The commission gave unanimous approval to the site plan, which laid out the outdoor patio space that will be part of the taphouse. The Rubi Falls Taphouse is planned for the basement level of the Millstream Building, at 120 N. Main St.

City Planner Justin Drew told the commission that it is about 800 square feet of space, where the business will have seating, umbrellas and a high bar with riverfront seating.

“Because it affects the overall appearance of the building, it has to come before the Plan Commission,” Drew said.

“Staff thinks it looks very appropriate and will be very inviting,” he said.

The outdoor beer garden space will be used for live music on weekends, according to the site plan application, as well as for general seating. The site plan also included a fence along the east side of the outdoor seating area, and a raised planter east of the fence, by the river.

According to commission discussion, the name Rubi Falls came from the Rubicon River, in reference to the river and the falls being adjacent to the new business. A representative of the business at the meeting said that name is what they are working with now, but it is not officially finalized yet.

Rubi Falls Taphouse had a conditional use permit approved by the Plan Commission in November. At the end of last month, the Common Council approved a developer’s agreement for the property as well, under which the developer will be able to receive up to $126,109 over five years from the city to assist with the project.

The funding will come from the business’s own taxes, which the city will grant back. The arrangement is feasible because the Millstream Building, where the business will be constructed, is within a tax incremental finance district.

In a TID, new tax increment created from new development or redevelopment is put back into the district in various ways, rather than being collected by taxing jurisdictions.

With those items already approved, the site plan was the final step required for the taphouse to proceed with development, according to Drew.