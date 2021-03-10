HARTFORD — The Plan Commission approved two concept plans this week for residential developments, one with single-family homes and the other for a multifamily complex.
The first concept plan reviewed was for a 50-acre site immediately north of the Mount Vernon Estates Subdivision, planned to hold approximately 100 single-family lots. The information report for the item stated that a developer has approached the city about possibly annexing the 50 acres into Hartford.
The land proposed for the development would have the Hilldale Park town subdivision and agricultural land bordering it to the east and north, and the Full-Pail Heights subdivision and the Washington County Golf Course to the west.
Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert said the commission approved the concept plan 5-0, with several comments. Commissioners expressed some concern about access, that a third access location to the north could be added to the subdivision layout. Volkert said commissioners also made suggestions to the developer that the lots along the golf course could be larger and cater to potentially larger and highervalue homes. “These are just recommendations,” Volkert said Tuesday. He noted that the developer could choose not to make any of the changes discussed and still receive plan approval at later stages, depending what the commission decides in the future.
City information projected that the subdivision, if built out completely, would produce about $225,000 in annual property taxes, and $125,000 in park fees, $330,000 in building inspection fees and $585,000 in sewer hookup fees.
Multifamily development on Highway K
The second concept plan shared was for a multifamily development on County Highway K, east of the terminus of Schauer Drive. The staff report stated that a developer was looking at about 27.5 acres, immediately north of the Hartford Town Hall. The multifamily development would also look to annex into the city moving forward.
The concept documents showed 12- and 16-unit twostory apartment buildings in the development, for a total of 228 apartments. The project would be developed in three phases.
The property is on the edge of the city, and would be surrounded by city commercial properties on the north, the Town Hall to the south, some undeveloped town land to the east and the highway to the west.
The Plan Commission approved the concept review 5-0. Volkert said there were no significant recommendations made to the developer about the plan itself.
“No really major changes there, except to have the developer talk to the town,” he said.
With the development site proposed being adjacent to the Town Hall and a town park, it was suggested that the developer communicate with Town of Hartford officials moving forward, as the development could impact those properties. Volkert said also there was discussion about adding walking paths or access to the park from the complex.
City information projected the multifamily development could produce $225,000 in annual taxes, as well as $1.2 million in sewer hookup fees, $285,000 in park fees and $170,000 in inspection fees.
Concept plan review is one of the earliest stages of a development. To move forward successfully, both residential developments would need various approvals at different stages for site plans, platting and other items.
In other business, the Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for a dog training facility at 35 E. Sumner St. The application was Alyxandra Murdock, who intends to have dog day school with training and classes. The yard area to be used for outdoor dog classes will be fenced. The location has previously been a fitness and exercise business.