HARTFORD - The city’s Plan Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit that will allow construction of 22 duplexes in the Bridlewood subdivision in the area of North Wacker Drive.
The new planned development project is smaller than had been proposed a few years earlier. The same area had received earlier approval from city officials for the construction of 96 units which would have created a much denser area than now being proposed.
Last month the Plan Commission approved Neumann Developments’ request on behalf of the property owner Waterstone Bank to rezone the undeveloped portion of the Bridlewood subdivision to allow construction of RD-2 duplex units in the remaining RS-1 multifamily areas of the project. This project calls for construction of 52 units fewer than what was originally proposed.
The subdivision was intended as a planned unit development of duplex and multi-family condominiums and a clubhouse. Four eight-unit buildings, a clubhouse and several duplexes were eventually built before the original developer declared bankruptcy. What is not built and occupied is now owned by Waterstone Bank. The rezoning of the vacant multi-family portions of the development to two-family zoning was necessary to move ahead and then request the conditional use permit which was also needed for the project proceed.
“We’re seeing a pretty strong demand for duplex condos all around the city and I expect that to continue,” said Hartford’s Director of Community Development Justin Drew. “I think this will fill the market demand.”
Drew said the proposed areas for the rezoning are the undeveloped middle and north portions of the subdivision, essentially three lots. “The bank has owned the property for several years and has discussed the best-use scenarios with the city during that time,” said City Planner Justin Drew. “The proposed development represents the end result of the research and collaboration and requires the rezoning of a portion of the land.”
Steve Decleene of Neumann Developments said the smaller density development being proposed fits current needs of the community much better.
“We also intend to pull the permits yet this year in December so we can begin work as soon as possible,” Decleene said.
Infrastructure was already in place for the earlier proposed and denser development, but Drew said having less built on the site will not cause any problems because of the existing infrastructure for the larger development that had been originally proposed.
“This property has sat vacant for several years so this project is a good one to move ahead with now,” Drew said.