HARTFORD — During Monday’s Plan Commission meeting, commissioners will consider approval of a concept plan for a single-family residential development to be located north of the Mount Vernon Estates subdivision.
Commission documents show that a developer has approached the city about the possibility of annexing and developing 50 acres of land into about 100 lots.
The proposed development would be bound by the Washington County Golf Course and the Full-Pail Heights subdivision in the Town of Hartford on the west side.
“With approximately 100 lots, some of which would overlook a golf course, (city) staff believes that the total built-out valuation of the project would be approximately $35,000,000 and would generate city taxes of approximately $225,000 annually,” according to an executive summary of the project.
It adds that there are currently 160 single-family lots available in the city, which represents about a three-year supply. The development is expected to be an “important addition” to the city’s inventory of single-family lots. The plan proposes an extension of Mount Vernon Drive into the subdivision, as well as a road connection with Logan Road.
The proposed subdivision is being recommended for approval.
A second residential development, this one a multi-family development located on Highway K, will also be up for concept plan approval Monday night.
Another developer has approached the city seeking to annex 27.5 acres of land and turn it into approximately 228 apartments in three phases.
Apartments would mostly be a mix of one and two-bedroom units. There would also be a clubhouse, garage and pool area.
This multi-family development would be bound by Highway K on the west, Town Hall on the south, undeveloped property on the east and city commercial properties to the north.
The project is estimated to be worth $23,000,000 and would also generate about $225,000 in taxes annually.
City staff is recommending approval of this second new subdivision.
New dog training facility
The commission will also consider allowing a new dog training school to operate at 35 E. Sumner St. It would be called Onward Bound Incredible Dog Training.
According to agenda information for the meeting, city staff have questions with the proposed business as it does not fit into any of the approved uses in the B-3 District and it doesn’t fit clearly into other districts.
The property in question has been used for commercial purposes since 1988, and before then was the city’s post office.
Agenda information shows that applicant Alyxandra Murdock plans to offer private and group lessons, a day school, boot camp and dog sports. No overnight stays or boarding are planned and no dog training will take place outside.
City staff are recommending approval of a conditional use permit for the dog training school, but only for private lessons, day school, boot camp and dog sports.
The Plan Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 109 N. Main St