HARTFORD — TL Motors in Hartford is looking to upgrade, as the business will go to the Plan Commission next week for approval of plans to construct a new building for the business.
TL Motors is a car dealership in Hartford, at 677 E. Sumner Street. According to the site plan submitted to the Plan Commission, the business plans to demolish the two existing buildings at the location, and construct a new facility that will be larger than the existing structures combined.
“The existing primary building is an office. The new proposed building would add four vehicle service bays, thus expanding the use,” according to a summary report from City Planner Justin Drew.
Information from the Plan Commission packet showed the new building is planned to be 2,220 square feet. The two buildings there now are about 820 square feet together.
The lot at 677 E. Sumner St. is about 16,485 square feet overall. According to city planning information, the lot is zoned Highway Business District; both automotive sales and automotive service are permitted uses within the district, so TL Motors does not require special use permitting.
“However, the applicant will need to submit a new plan of business operation to the Planning Department detailing hours of operation,” Drew wrote in his memo to the Commission.
The new building will include the four service bays as well as an office, bathrooms and a mechanical room, according to the submission. The site plan meets all setbacks required for the business zoning.
The staff report in the Plan Commission packet indicates city planning staff are recommending several adjustments to the site plan, including some chain link fencing be replaced with wood
fence, to match existing wood fencing on the property, and some aesthetic changes to the planned building to increase cohesion with the surrounding residential properties.
Overall, Drew’s report stated that staff recommend approval of the site plan for TL Motors, subject to such conditions and the new operation plan being submitted.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, at City Hall, 109 North Main St. Commissioners will take up an amendment to the city’s Smart Growth Plan and a sign permit application from Horizon Outfitters, in addition to the site plan for TL Motors.