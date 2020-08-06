HARTFORD — City aldermen have given final approval for financing to permit a major expansion at Trade Tech Inc. at 2231 Constitution Avenue in the city’s Dodge Industrial Park.
In May the Common Council had given preliminary approval to allow the company to seek up to $6.5 million in Industrial Development Revenue Bonds for the addition of about 56,000 square feet. The company needed the initial approval to get financing finalized. After the council’s approval Tuesday night of the final resolution calling for borrowing not to exceed about $5,780,000, the company can now move with the project.
City Administrator Steve Volkert said using these types of bonds is one way for Trade Tech to secure the lowest possible interest rate to borrow for the project’s costs. “The idea of an industrial revenue bond is similar to having your dad take out your first car loan. Because his credit rating is better than yours, you have him take out the loan and you make the payments,” Volkert said. “Through the city they save on interest and taxes.
“This doesn’t go against the city’s indebtedness or the ability of the city to fund future borrowing,” Volkert said.
The project plan calls for the addition, which will also include a home for a multi-national company, Sarens, which wants to have a Midwest location.
Mayor Tim Michalak said the company, not the city, takes on all the risk of borrowing.
“This is one way we can support expansion in the city with virtually no risk to the city,” Michalak said. “During this time (of the coronavirus pandemic) it’s even more important to support a local company that is taking a risk by moving ahead with this project.”
Trade Tech, Inc. is a family owned and operated manufacturing company with over 35 years of experience. The company currently operates a full-service machine shop from a 33,000-square-foot facility that delivers high-quality, precision CNC machining, large machining and fabrication to customers locally and nationwide.
The Hartford-based manufacturer decided to expand its facility based on the continued growth and success of the company and the continued need for more space. Construction has already started on this building addition and is expected to be complete by January of 2021.
Sarens will lease about 25,000 square feet in the southern part of the addition. Sarens makes very large cranes and Trade Tech makes and services parts for Sarens USA.
Brandon Brzozowski of Trade Tech said earlier that over the next three years his company could add between 10-15 jobs and Sarens could add up to 30 jobs in the next two to three years.
Trade Tech’s financial institution would sell the bonds on behalf of Trade Tech. City officials said it is in the public interest to promote, attract, stimulate, rehabilitate and revitalize commerce, industry and manufacturing. Besides paying construction costs, the funds from the bonds can also be used to purchase and install equipment in the expanded plant.
Keller, Inc., headquartered in Kaukauna, will be the architect and general contractor for the project.
“Trade Tech has a very impressive facility,” said Alderman Joe Fulop. “It’s nice to see them further investing in the city in this project and in the quality personnel that they hire and employ.”