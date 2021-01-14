Hartford official: Starbucks could locate in city

HARTFORD — Discussions are still in the preliminary stage, but one city official said there is a possibility Starbucks could be locating one more of its world-wide and world-famous coffee shops in the city.
City Administrator Steve Volkert said there have been discussions with the developer of possibly having Starbucks located in a new building that will be constructed on the site of the former Clark station and convenience store at 1502 E. Sumner St. just east of McDonald’s. “They are going to be tearing the building down soon after the station was closed a few weeks ago,” Volkert said. “There’s still no final word, so it could still not happen. But the discussion has been that they could be one of the two retail businesses that will be in the new building that is to be constructed on that site. I guess in this kind of thing nothing is really final until the store’s doors open for the first time and they say ‘welcome to Starbucks.’ You never know what can happen in those deliberations that the developer is having with the company.”
In June the city’s Plan Commission approved the plan submitted by a local developer to tear down the business and other buildings on the property and build the new two-tenant retail center with a drive-thru at the same location.
“The building will be set back further from East Sumner Street than most of the other adjacent buildings in order to facilitate parking on both sides of a drive aisle as well as place the ingress driveway far enough north of East Sumner Street,” City Planner Justin Drew said earlier. “The adopted Smart Growth Plan identifies this area for commercial development and the proposal adheres to that plan. The proposed use is allowed in the B-5 Highway Business District as a permitted use.”
Drew said the east, south and west facades of the new building will be a mix of gray brick, vertical wood siding with a dark brown stain and dark gray synthetic stucco. The north façade will be primarily the dark gray synthetic stucco.
Drew said two driveways are proposed. One will access the private street to the west. The second will access the private street to the north. Both driveways are proposed for two-way traffic. The drive-thru is proposed for the west side of the building.
Volkert said it’s unclear when any final decision might be reached on whether the project will move ahead or not.