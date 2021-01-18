HARTFORD — City officials and representatives of Festival Foods are losing no time in holding discussions on locating one of the company’s grocery stores on the Hartford Plaza site where Kmart and Sentry Foods were formerly located along Highway 60.
Within the last two weeks the company closed on purchasing the site and on Tuesday company officials met face-to-face with City Administrator Steve Volkert and other city staff members.
“Discussions with them went well. They have got this down to a ‘T’ in how these things work and they are very energized about our pro-business attitude here of working with them when they are planning to do the design work for the project,” Volkert said. “At this time they have not declared what they are going to do with the old building, but I’d imagine they would have to make a decision on that soon if they want to move forward in a timely manner. They are looking forward to working on this property in the very near future.”
Volkert said city officials are excited about the increase in the tax base that this project will bring and any additional retail property.
Volkert said city and Festival Foods staff discussed various matters related to the site, but wouldn’t go into detail. City staff normally talk about a number of things with developers of large projects including zoning rules, site restrictions and how the project will fit into the community and local economy.
Mayor Tim Michalak said he thinks the Festival Food store is “going to be a nice addition and I think it is going to be competitive” and it will also mean a number of good jobs for new employees.
“People need to be able to make adult choices about risk they are going to take in investing in a community right now with the environment the way it is right now,” Michalak said. “I think that Festival’s idea to invest in Hartford is appreciated and should be appreciated. Anybody in this environment that’s willing to do what they are talking about, well, we certainly appreciate that. Bricks and mortar is a bit more of a gamble giving all the things that are happening in the economy.”
Michalak said the Festival Foods location and any additional small businesses that join that location will certainly provide a good appearance for the city and one of its main entrances.
“I am very happy that there is progress on the old Kmart site. That’s positive for the city and I also think competition is good because it gives the people of the city more opportunities to see what’s available,” Michalak said. “Festival is a different type of grocery store because it has what I call ‘a reach’ with people coming from different communities going there. People in Hartford are pretty loyal when it comes to places like MJ’s which has specialized meats and also with smaller size items. They also have their own meat and sausages and do their own thing. The Piggly Wiggly store is set up beautifully and it is an employee- owned company too. They have their niche. People also need to remember those people that are already here, but this will certainly provide some competition and more choices for people in the area.'
Tom Hostad, executive director of the Hartford Area Development Corporation, said there are also ongoing discussions about other future development projects in the city despite the pandemic, but they are at the point where he could not release specific information yet. “We’re all excited about things that are happening and could be happening,” Hostad said.