HARTFORD — The city is considering joining a growing list of communities that are considering making changes in the process for approving bartender license applications.
In the past local governmental bodies had to approve the applicants after a background check was performed by a law enforcement agency on behalf of the local government. But, in 2019 the Wisconsin Legislature adopted 2019 Act 166 which took effect on March 4 of this year. The action by the Legislature modified Chapter 125 of state statutes which pertains to alcohol licensing and now allows for municipalities to adopt an ordinance allowing a designated official to approve and issue operator (bartender) licenses.
The Slinger Village Board earlier this year approved such changes, the Richfield Village Board is considering such a change and officials in Hartford are also eyeing making a similar change in its ordinances.
The Hartford Common Council’s Personnel and Finance Committee recommended making such a change and the proposal will be debated at the Common Council’s next meeting which takes place on July 28. Currently it’s the Common Council who must give final approval to operator licenses.
“The change would allow the city clerk to approve bartender’s licenses without having to go to the full Personnel and Finance Committee and the Common Council,” said City Administrator Steve Volkert. “This will speed up the process now that the state statutes allows this.
“As in the past, all applications will be background checked by our Police Department
and in the event the applicant does not fit within our parameters of less than two significantly related offenses within five years, then the police chief would suggest denial, the clerk will then review that and submit to Finance and Personnel and City Council for their consideration,” Volkert said. “This change will save the committees work and will make the entire process go much faster for everyone.”
The change will also speed up the process for small businesses such as bars and restaurants and liquor stores. Sometimes one committee must examine the application after it has been checked by law enforcement and then, sometimes, wait several weeks, until the municipal government’s council, commission or board meets to give final approval. The new process, if changes are approved, could save days or even weeks, thus allowing a new employee to start work sooner and help their new employer much sooner.
Supporters of streamlining the process have said small businesses have a small workforce and being one or more employees short can be a significant problem for them. And when they have found someone who can do the job and fill the vacancy, they often need to be able to move quickly. The new process can do that for the communities that adopt it. The smoother process also allows a new employee to begin earning a wage much sooner than sometimes could happen in the past.