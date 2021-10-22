Hartford officials get first look at proposed new Culver’s location

HARTFORD —The first plans and renderings for a proposed new Culver’s location at 1285 E. Sumner St. have been released.
The new building comes in at 4,648 square feet and will have a total of 38 parking spaces, according to landscape notes sent to city officials.
The new Culver’s would go into the old Ponderosa Steakhouse location. Ponderosa closed this past June with staff saying the pandemic was just “too much for [the restaurant] to overcome.”
According to a listing on Coldwell Banker Realty’s website, the building was sold for $950,000.
The old Ponderosa building is set to be demolished, however, to make room for the new Culver’s.
Plans for the new location show a two-lane drive-thru. There would be a main entrance along Novak Street leading to the drive-thru area.
A patio area is also planned for the new location.
Before the new location is approved, an application for a variance at the site must be approved by the city.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will take up the variance request on Nov. 2.
The cause of the fire at the old Culver’s location at 1570 E. Sumner St., which led to the building being called a complete loss, is still under investigation.