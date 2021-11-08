HARTFORD — A new taphouse is planned for downtown Hartford in the Millstream building, as the business will go to the city Plan Commission on Monday for its conditional use permit.
The Plan Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. One of the first items of business on the agenda for the meeting is a public hearing for the Rubi Falls Taphouse, 120 N. Mina St.; conditional use permits require public hearings so residents have a chance to provide feedback on the plans.
After the hearing, the Plan Commission is scheduled to take action on the permit. According to a report from City Planner Justin Drew, the city staff is recommending approval of the CUP.
“A brewpub development was identified as one of the key catalytic projects to spur downtown development in the downtown plan endorsed by both the Plan Commission and the Common Council,” according to Drew’s report. “New dining, entertainment and bar destinations in downtown will help drive additional traffic to the downtown as a whole and also make downtown living more desirable.”
The taphouse is not exactly a brewpub, but Drew’s report noted that city staff attempted to attract that type of business to the location without success, because the space was not fully suited to it.
Rubi Falls Taphouse is planned for a basement space in the Millstream Building which has been vacant for several years; the business intends to fully gut and renovate the space, implementing a design that fits the historic nature of the building.
The full site plan for the new business has not been submitted to the city yet, but preliminary information stated there will be a patio space overlooking the river as part of the taphouse, and space for live music both inside and outside. The taphouse further intends to provide limited food choices, and potentially partner with local eateries to offer food options without running a full kitchen at the taphouse itself.
City information on the project also stated Rubi Falls will seek out brewery products not available elsewhere in Hartford.
Culver’s
The site plan for the new Culver’s location, planned for 1285 E. Sumner St. where Ponderosa was previously located, will also go to Plan Commission Monday.
The site plan shows a 4,648-square-foot building to be constructed for Culver’s. The building will include a drive-thru, and a 1,123-square-foot patio space is planned for outside the building as well.
The new Culver’s has been planned in the wake of the previous Hartford Culver’s being destroyed by a fire in September