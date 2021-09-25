HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Market, 102 North Main Street, invited its first customers to browse items from about 50 Wisconsin vendors Friday morning.
Owners Ally and Steve Kenitz were both born and raised in Hartford. They enjoyed supporting local businesses, so when the opportunity arose to open a public market to continue their support, they jumped at it.
“We’re trying to locally source Wisconsin-based items and we focus mainly on consumables, so food and drink,” said Ally Kenitz.
Some vendors are based in Hartford, while others may be about an hour away, but all are located within the state.
Beginning in late fall or early winter, the Hartford Public Market will also host classes and workshops, such as cookie decorating and a wine and cheese night from a charcuterie board expert. They are also planning to use locally-sourced ingredients and and products from their vendors. For example, the charcuterie workshop will feature cheese, meats and nuts from Wisconsin vendors.
“I hope everybody likes it and people keep coming back,” said Kenitz. “We definitely are filling the space more and getting more vendors in.”
“It’s fantastic what they’ve set up here. It’s great that they’re supporting local businesses. It’s great that smaller businesses have a place to bring their stuff and try to get going,” said Sweet Dreams Baked Goods Owner Daniel Howard.
He and his wife, Katy Howard, started their business several months ago. Katy Howard creates recipes, including a birthday cake, cookies and cream and chocolate chip cookies, as well as regular and spicy brownies. All products are baked out of their home in West Bend. The husband and wife team started selling at the Hartford Farmers Market and later applied to be one of the vendors at the Hartford Public Market.
“Right now we have about 50 vendors, but we’re always looking for more,” said Kenitz. Many of the vendors were found through Instagram and local markets, or from a website featuring items made in Wisconsin.
A vendor application can be found online at hartfordpublicmarket.com. For more information about the market, visit its website or Facebook and Instagram pages (@hartfordpublicmarket).
The grand opening kicked off Friday, and continues today from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.