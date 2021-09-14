Hartford Public Market coming soon

HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Market is coming soon to the downtown Hartford community, as the new business has announced a grand opening date for later this month.
The Hartford Public Market, 102 N. Main St., will have its grand opening next week on Friday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The market will feature products from dozens of different vendors, all collected in one place.
“We have approximately 50 vendors lined up that are all based in Wisconsin, which is our main focus of the market. We are trying to keep it as local as possible,” said Ally Kenitz, co-owner of the Hartford Public Market.
Ally Kenitz and her husband, Steve Kenitz, are opening the business downtown. They have been working on the space for months, and will rent space within it to vendors. Ally and Steve will then run the market and sell the wares of the various other businesses.
After the grand opening, Ally Kenitz said the tentative schedule for the Hartford Public Market is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week, but that schedule may be subject to change, depending on how things go.
“We want to see what the foot traffic will be like the first month and make adjustments from there,” she said.
The Kenitzes have been working on the physical space’s renovation and collecting vendors with unique, quality products for months. Work on the business began in the spring.
“Our main focus with the market is consumables. Think produce, meats, cheese, baked goods. We would like to feature a small percentage of nonconsumable items as well, but our main focus will always be food items,” Ally Kenitz said in May, shortly after the upcoming Hartford Public Market was announced.
As of now, she said the market has drawn a good variety of vendors, to offer all different types of products to the Hartford community.
“Types of products we will have in the market: farm-fresh beef, cheeses, farm-fresh eggs, ice cream, popcorn, chocolates, bakery, tea, micro greens, flowers. There are so many more I could keep listing,” Ally Kenitz said.
The new business is online at www.hartfordpublicmarket.com and www.facebook.com/hartfordpublicmarket, for those looking for additional information, updates or details on becoming a vendor. They have been highlighting market vendors on their Facebook page, and sharing updates.