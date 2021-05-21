HARTFORD — A new business is coming to downtown Hartford this summer, bringing the wares of many others to the city in a new market.
Ally and Steve Kenitz, husband and wife, are currently working on the space for their new business, the Hartford Public Market at 102 N. Main St. Ally Kenitz said they do not have a hard timeline yet, but they are hoping to have the space completed and open by this August.
Once open, Ally said the Hartford Public Market will host items from dozens of vendors — they have more than 20 lined up already, and are hoping to have 100 by the time opening day comes. Vendors will rent space from the couple, while they will run the market and sell products from the many different people providing their wares.
“Our main focus with the market is consumables. Think produce, meats, cheese, baked goods. We would like to feature a small percentage of nonconsumable items as well, but our main focus will always be food items,” Ally said.
Ally and Steve Kenitz have been featuring one of their vendors each week on the business’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hartfordpublicmarket, to let the community know what’s coming, and what products they can get excited about. So far, they have featured Crustology, a Waukesha-based pizza crust business whose Midwest Cracker crust will be available at Hartford Public Market; and Linen and Gray, which will be supplying artisan decorated cookies for the market’s inventory.
“I’ve had this dream of opening a public market in our hometown for quite some time now and we just decided now was the right time. We love supporting local and small businesses and we thought what a better way than to have a hub for local vendors to have their products for sale in one spot,” Ally said.
Ally and Steve are both Hartford lifers, having grown up in the city and now raising their own children there. The business does not have a set schedule yet, but Ally said they are planning to operate five days a week.
As part of the build out, Ally Kenitz said they are putting in a new door and windows, lighting, and installing a bathroom. The space had a lot to offer to begin with.
“I was wanting a space big enough to accommodate what our vision for the market was and a downtown spot, and 102 N. Main St. was the perfect place. Not to mention, it has beautiful wood floors, original tin tile ceilings and exposed brick. I immediately fell in love when we first toured it,” Ally said.
Information about the upcoming business and becoming a vendor are available online through the Facebook page, or at the website www.hartfordpublicmarket.com.