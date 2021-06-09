Makeup trends come and go, but healthy glowing skin is always in style.
Basal Layer & Co., 40 N. Main St. in Hartford, is a trusted destination for healthy and rejuvenating skincare.
Owner Tina Murray started Basal Layer & Co. in 2017. Murray was going through a transitional period in her life which led her to pursue a change of career.
“It was me needing to earn a living, taking care of myself and being independent,” Murray said. “I remembered all the times I thought about esthetics, I had the opportunity to pursue it and I did.”
Murray attended the Mequon Thiensville School of Esthetics and garnered experience working at their spa while she was in school.
“I made the decision to open a business once I got my license because I knew women were leaving town in our area for these types of services,” said Murray.
Murray chose to name the business Basal Layer & Co. because the basal cell layer is the fifth layer of the epidermis. It is an active layer where cells undergo continuous cell division to replenish the regular loss of skin cells shed from the surface.
Basal Layer & Co. designed leadingedge treatments to maintain the healthiest skin and provide results for skincare issues ranging from anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, acne, and more.
Basal Layer & Co uses Eminence Organic Skin Care products. They offer Eminence Organic Custom Facials. Each one is customized to your skin care needs.
Some other services include microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, lightstim, micro-channeling, waxing services, an RN who does fillers and Botox, a massage therapist and a cosmetic enhancement specialist.
“I think that we have a good blend of performing skin care solutions via a holistic approach and that is combined with leading edge technology in forms of different types of modality, we are able to treat many concerns and conditions and offer proven performing results,” said Murray.
The most popular treatment is the Eminence Organic Custom Facial.
During the month of June, Basal Layer & Co. will have several giveaways of Eminence Organic Skin care products. To enter, follow Basal Layer & Co. on social media, Instagram and share their promotions and you will be entered into those drawings.
“We also have a drawing once a month via the Eminence Skin Care Line,” said Murray.
To book an appointment call 262-4579110 or go to basal-layer.com to view all of their services.