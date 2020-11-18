HARTLAND — Village trustees and plan commissioners have given their final approval to a sprawling apartment community slated to be constructed on land near Lake Country Lutheran High School.
Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to approve the project.
The planned-unit development is expected to take up nearly 17 acres of a 53acre parcel east of Lake Country Lutheran, adjacent to Campus Drive, and north of Highway 16.
It calls for the construction of 150 condominium-style apartments spread across six buildings. There would be attached garages with room for 108 vehicles as part of the development, as well as six detached garage buildings with space for another 42 vehicles. Surface parking and driveway spaces would provide space for another 188 vehicles, according to planning documents. Approval of the project comes on the heels of the Village Board’s support of a 47-unit condominium development planned for 27.45 acres east of Campus Drive and immediately north of the 17-acre apartment development parcel.
While an initial proposal for the 17-acre parcel was met with some objection, the village didn’t hear much objection to the plan approved this week.