HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday.
After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer of Kupfer Investments LLC and Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriott Construction, are bringing a new conceptual plan to the board for review.
This plan would include a three-story look on the face of the building, Cottonwood Avenue, but would essentially be two stories throughout the rest of the building, housing 39 hotel rooms in total.
It would no longer be used an event space and will only consist of the hotel rooms and potentially a restaurant in the commercial space, according to Village Manager Ryan Bailey.
According to the rendering in meeting documents, the two-story building will have 37 parking stalls of underground parking and 14 angled street parking stalls, totaling 51 onsite parking spaces. The proposed plan is completely conceptual and will be up for discussion at the meeting with no motion.
Per the discussion, the conceptual plan would then go to the Dec. 19 Plan Commission meeting for another conceptual review.
The Plan Commission rejected the applicant's original proposal on Oct. 17, which called for a four-story building with 26 apartment units, 23 hotel rooms and a first-floor community area with event spaces.
The proposal was brought back to the Village Board on Nov. 14 with revisions. The team cut the fourth floor of apartments allowing for 48 hotel rooms between two floors and a remaining commercial space on the first floor with the addition of a restaurant.
The board voted to move the conceptual plan to the Plan Commission on Nov. 21, where a motion was made to move past the discussion and consideration after the applicant asked to pull the application from the agenda.
The new plan consists of entirely new revisions compared to the original plan, which brought on concerns regarding the building's large size, limited onsite parking and noise concerns from the event space.
Kwik Trip There will be a discussion about the conceptual plan for developing a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 and Vettleson Road in Hartland.
Kwik Trip is proposing to construct a 12,250 square foot convenience store with an attached two-bay car wash and attached dumpster enclosure with a fueling canopy and separate diesel canopy, according to meeting documents.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave.