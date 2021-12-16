Hartland Chamber congratulates ‘Business of the Week’

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce has announced that Décor Adore Boutique is their “Business of the Week.”
The business offers interior design services, building selection assistance, color consultations, accessorizing and beautiful gifts.
Décor Adore Boutique has been a member of the Chamber for seven years.
The Chamber highlights deserving members in the Hartland community to thank them for their membership and commitment.
Businesses that are awarded this title also receive a gift certificate from the Hartland Chamber and are asked to participate in the “Pay it Forward” program by passing it along to a deserving client, vendor or employee.
Décor Adore Boutique can be reached at 262-369-5777 and www.decoradoreboutique.com for more information.