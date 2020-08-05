HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce will be able to make it through the rest of 2020, and possibly beyond that, thanks in part to the support of the community and members new and old.
That was the update delivered Tuesday by the organization’s president, Lynn Minturn.
Facing the reduced revenue from canceled events, the nonprofit reached out to its members in June looking for some extra financial assistance. The reason for the request, explained Minturn at that time, was to help the chamber maintain a healthy financial footing in the face of COVID-19.
With the pandemic having forced the cancellation of many of its events, the nonprofit simply hadn’t been able to fundraise like it normally would, she said. Among the casualties was one of the chamber’s biggest events, the March Lake Country Community Fest celebration.
The organization gets about 45 percent of its operating budget from membership dues, and 55 percent of it from fundraising, Minturn said.
Two months later, Minturn says that while leaders are still wary of what impacts the pandemic could have on next year’s events, the chamber is currently doing OK, thanks in part to a smaller, but successful Street Dance, and new members.
“We are fine. Street Dance certainly raised some funds, and we actually have existing businesses that are joining the chamber,” she said. “We have no reason to believe this chamber won’t continue to exist. We are easily able to continue through the end of this year.”
Possible loan
The chamber, which was not eligible for grants or loans made available through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, also has access to a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan should they need it, Minturn said.
The chamber had originally sought a $25,000 loan from the village of Hartland, but trustees did not act on the request.
Speaking on Tuesday, Minturn said some trustees and community members misinterpreted the chamber’s request for financial assistance, noting that the nonprofit wasn’t seeking village tax dollars but was merely interested in seeing whether the village might have federal relief dollars it could administer.
Minturn also said the chamber hasn’t experienced any mismanagement of its revenue.
“When your revenue source is cut off, it is catastrophic,” she said. “We all operate on a tight budget. We have reserves in place, but nobody could have foreseen what has happened.”
Luckily, the chamber has a few smaller fundraisers that it can still do with social distancing, such the Connected by Links—Tri-Chamber Golf Outing set for Aug. 26.
The nonprofit is also considering some virtual fundraisers.