Hartland Chamber of Commerce recognizes Hartland Area Food Pantry

HARTLAND – The Hartland Chamber of Commerce announced they are congratulating the Hartland Area Food Pantry after naming them the “Business of the Week.”
The Hartland Area Food Pantry provides temporary and emergency food assistance to anyone in need in the Arrowhead Union School District. Clients may visit two times a month and must show proof of need after their eighth visit.
The Hartland Food Pantry can be reached at 262-367-6373. The pantry is open two and a half hours per week, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays.
The Hartland Food Pantry has been a member of the Hartland Chamber for eight years. The Chamber highlights deserving members to thank them for their membership and commitment to the Hartland community by naming them “Business of the Week.”