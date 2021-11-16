Hartland chamber presents Golden Hammer Award

HARTLAND — The American Legion Flanagan Dorn Post #294 and VFW Marshall Johnson Post 5158, 231 Goodwin Ave., Hartland, was recently presented with the Golden Hammer Award by the Hartland Chamber of Commerce in recognition of exemplary property improvements.
According to the announcement, the chamber believes that these improvements positively and directly affect commerce in Hartland and enhance the community as a whole. The intent of the Golden Hammer Award is to further encourage property owners and businesses to invest in improvements which ultimately make Hartland a better place to work and live.
Pictured from the American Legion/VFW are, from left to right, Mike Steger, financial officer; Dave Marklund, 2nd vice commodore; and James Olson, commodore of Flanagan-Dorn Post #294. Also pictured are chamber ambassador Scott Heyerdahl of First Weber Inc.; and chamber board member Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.