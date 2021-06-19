HARTLAND — After facing funding uncertainties late last year, the Hartland Chamber of Commerce is operating as usual after receiving federal grants and as pandemic-related restrictions start to become a thing of the past.
The chamber, which sponsors events like the annual “Party in the Park” street dance and helps local businesses, was initially unable to secure COVID-related federal grant money because of its unique tax status. It was also forced to cancel some of its events that weren’t possible with pandemic restrictions, and Chamber President Lynn Minturn said that this could’ve caused problems with the chamber’s finances.
However, she said that chambers of commerce from around the country worked together to allow chambers to receive grants that were initially only available to traditional businesses and nonprofits, which allowed the Hartland chamber to give itself a much-appreciated financial buffer.
“Chambers of commerce across the country banded together,” Minturn said.
When combined with the easing of pandemic restrictions, Minturn said that the chamber isn’t facing financial problems and that it is now offering all of its traditional services and events.
“Everything is back on,” she said.
The chamber has already held its annual awards dinner, as well as things like a golf outing and a bag toss for the community. It will also continue to hold regular networking meetings throughout each month and its board of director meetings will continue to be held on the second Thursday of each month.
This year, it will also be holding the annual Party in the Park street dance, which was formerly known as the Hartland Street Dance, on July 24 between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. The street dance was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but this year the fest will happen like it has in years past.
There will be live music provided by the band Vinyl Road, refreshments and other fun activities for the community. The event will take place at Nixon Park, 175 E. Park Ave., and food and drink vendors will only be accepting cash this year.