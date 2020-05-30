HARTLAND — Hoping to keep the organization on a healthy financial footing, the Hartland Chamber of Commerce reached out to its members this week looking for some extra financial assistance.
The reason for the request, explained Chamber President Lynn Minturn, is simple. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of many of its events, the nonprofit simply hasn’t been able to fundraise like it normally would.
While the organization is OK now, the loss of revenue could spell trouble when it comes to putting on events next year, Minturn said, and that could be a double hit to the chamber’s coffers.
The nonprofit was forced to cancel March’s Lake Country Community Fest celebration — an event it hosts with the Delafield Chamber of Commerce. And although it still hopes to host the Hartland Street Dance, currently slated for July 18, the organization has already lost important fundraising ground.
The organization gets about 45 percent of its operating budget from membership dues, and 55 percent of it from fundraising, Minturn said.
How to help
In a letter to its 275 members, the chamber states plainly that the “COVID-19 crisis could place the future of the chamber in jeopardy.”
“We wish to emphasize that we are not in any way insolvent at this time, and our commitment to maintain a local presence has never been stronger as we continue to be an integral part of the fabric of our community,” the letter states. “We are, however, proactively looking down the road to ensure our future and are asking for your help.”
The letter also notes that 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations — a tax-free status given to membership groups — have been left out of all federal aid packages under the CARES Act.
To help the chamber weather the storm, the board is asking members to consider helping the chamber out by being a “2020 Community Champion.”
That could include donating “$50, $100, $250 or any amount large or small” and designating that their sponsorship be used where needed. Members could also help out by sponsoring a future chamber event, the letter suggests, or by prepaying their 2021 membership. Another option would be helping a new business join the chamber by paying their membership dues, the letter states.
A real need
The real reason for the letter, Minturn said, is to make people aware of how the chamber works.
“Our operating budget is slim. Part of the way we pay for our operations and events without doubling membership dues is fundraising through events,” she said. “We can get through the end of the year, but what does the beginning of next year look like? We want to make sure that come next year we are ready to go. Our first event of 2021 does not happen until spring, so the longer we go without being able to fundraise by offering free community events, the longer we need to stretch current funds to cover that.”