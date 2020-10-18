HARTLAND — When the going got tough during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hartland Chamber of Commerce got going. Chamber President Lynn Minturn shares how the organization worked with businesses in Hartland to help them navigate the challenges the pandemic created. Even though the world remains uncertain, the Hartland Chamber of Commerce is organizing events to help bring people to businesses. Minturn shared what’s happening with the chamber of commerce and the business community in Hartland.
FREEMAN: How are businesses doing in Hartland? What are they doing to recover from the pandemic?
MINTURN: The Midwest work ethic kicked in immediately and businesses pivoted early on.
Restaurants implemented take-out and curbside delivery which is still crucial today, added outdoor space where available and added phone lines to accommodate these changes. As we move into cooler weather, these options remain viable along with indoor seating as restaurants have taken great care to follow guidelines stressing mask policies, social distancing and sanitization. There have been no known cases of COVID being contracted at these establishments. Retail shops have added online stores, implemented touchless pay systems and changed product lines or product focus. For example, Our Quilting Workshop reached out to the community to support the grass roots mask-making efforts. Procedures were put in place to accept fabric and elastic donations and they utilized their Facebook page to share patterns as hospitals and nursing homes had different requirements for what they desired. Volunteers helped make masks for distribution. Our Quilting Workshop partnered with The Masked Sewists of SE Wisconsin group, becoming a drop off location for the Lake Country area.
Medline Industries redeployed its manufacturing capabilities in Hartland to produce hand sanitizer. Equipment and ventilation systems were modified early-on so the company could begin producing an estimated 150,000 bottles a week.
Competitor Awards & Engraving has a three-prong business model. They sell awards and trophies, do engraving for ad specialty businesses and create custom machine plates for industry. Two of those prongs vanished in this market so Competitor flipped their approach, putting money into updating their website and focusing on the machine plate industry. They also added COVID-related products to their inventory and outfitted local businesses and schools with social distancing stickers and sneeze guard products.
On the flip side, some industries have seen unprecedented business. Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly has been open non-stop through these months of trials and I think it’s fair to say that they’ve done it conquering a myriad of challenges including staffing, supply-chain breakdowns and consumer fear.
FREEMAN: How important is shopping local? What does shop local look right now in Hartland with some residents having concerns about going out and some businesses maintaining health precautions?
MINTURN: Regardless of a pandemic, recession or economic slowdown, supporting grassroots retailers at the local level is vitally important. Research indicates that small retailers account for 40% of the revenue and thousands of jobs in the retail industry. Businesses have adapted but make no mistake, if consumers continue to bypass purchasing from a local business, some of these companies might not survive. They still need the patronage of the consumer to succeed and a community still needs the success of these small businesses in order to thrive.
For example, with all the events, sporting activities and competitions that were sidelined this year, no trophies or awards were being purchased. Trade shows vanished along with the market for engraving specialty products. So while Competitor Awards & Engraving has been able to effectively change the focus of their business for the time being, without adding back the other two business lines, the future remains unclear. Even if their online machine plate business succeeds beyond their wildest dreams, the online business could cause the closure of another brick and mortar establishment that has been such a support to the community. Jobs disappear. Financial support for nonprofits disappears. Volunteer support for community events disappear. It’s a vicious circle.
Think about this ... if just 25% of people in the Lake Country area (about 16,000) buy a $100 gift card from their favorite local vendor, that would inject $1,600,000 into our own economy. Take Waukesha County as a whole and that’s about $10,000,000.
FREEMAN: What are some events coming up in Hartland?
MINTURN: The Hartland Chamber has continually looked at our calendar of events and programs, determining one by one which things might be held with more than a modicum of safety. The annual Business Trick or Treat has been embraced by the businesses and is scheduled to move forward on Oct. 22 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. It’s a perfect time to grab your mask, incorporate it into your costume and revel in some semblance of normalcy.
The Hartland BID is planning Hartland Lights for Dec. 4 and a committee is currently working out the logistics of a food drive in support of the virtual Holiday Train “visit” this year.
With the world shut down, we’ve realized how important travel and adventure are to our well-being. The chamber has moved forward with plans for travel, planning out through 2023. We are planning information session updates in the near future. We also are slowly reintroducing our networking and education sessions as warranted.
FREEMAN: How is the chamber helping area businesses and residents get back on their feet again after the pandemic?
MINTURN: Our board of directors went to work within days of the March shutdown in Wisconsin and worked to figure out ways to keep the chamber office open during the ensuing months, solidifying that we would be here when a business needed us.
Our board and ambassadors personally reached out to every member businesses, all 280 of them, to determine what assistance we could offer or what they were looking for from the chamber.
Early on we set up a Facebook page for our restaurants (Hartland Area Food To Go Take-Out Options) to enable them to post new hours, phone numbers, menus — any changes really as the crisis manifested.
We sorted through a myriad of COVID-19 information, condensed it and continually shared it with not only our member businesses but all the businesses in Hartland. It has been a time for the chamber to support the entire business base, not just our members, because strong businesses are the backbone of a strong community. We were also able to leverage our affiliation with some state organizations to share informational webinars and Zoom meetings with local businesses.
The chamber continues to seek out and share PPP information, grant opportunities and recovery funds with businesses. We signed dozens and dozens of letters that enabled businesses, organizations and sole proprietors to apply for and receive funding offered through the state of Wisconsin. And, we continue to showcase our member businesses who employ people who live, work and play in the area.
FREEMAN: What is your vision for the future?
MINTURN: The chamber has always supported local business helping them build trust and community engagement, and that certainly doesn’t change.
We are convinced that a chamber of commerce is more important than ever as local business will continue to need a vehicle to network and market, but we would be naive to think that it’s business as usual.
Businesses will likely need to embrace an omnichannel culture, a seamless integration between online and offline that could ultimately determine who survives and who does not.