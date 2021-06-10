Hartland chamber welcomes Chiropractic Company as member

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Chiropractic Company as a new member recently.
Chamber Ambassador Mark Walters of RE/MAX/Realty Group, second from left, presents John Staranko of Chiropractic Company - Hartland with a membership plaque from the chamber. Also pictured from left to right are board members Elise Miller of Lake Country Bed Barn and Sara Rennekamp of WAC Lake Country; and Ambassador Christina Ligon of Bank Five Nine.
Staranko said, “It is my mission to provide my patients with advanced, effective pain relief that helps you regain and maintain the highest possible quality of life. I promise to provide the finest chiropractic care available. I will accommodate your schedule, treat you with respect, listen and communicate clearly, recommend only what is in your best interest and serve you to the fullest extent of my ability every visit.'
The Chiropractic Company Hartland is located at 864 Rose Drive, Hartland and can be reached at 262-367-4523. Visit chiropracticco.com/chiropractor/hartland for more information.