Hartland chamber welcomes Tabi’s Lake Country

HARTLAND — Tabi’s Lake Country has joined the Hartland Chamber of Commerce.
Tabi McBride, holding the membership plaque, stands with Sean McBride of Tabi’s Lake Country.
They are joined by, from left to right, chamber ambassadors/board members Scott Heyerdahl of Scott Heyerdahl – First Weber, Premier Partners; Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty consultant; chamber president Lynn Minturn; ambassador Mike Merkt of The Specific Chiropractic Center; Jim Wilde of Lake Country Travel and Entourage Expeditions; Donna Dorau of Evancer Resources; and Mike Gogin of Mike Gogin, State Farm.
Tabi’s Lake Country is a full-service bar offering wine, beer, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks. Tastings are available as well as wine club memberships and gift baskets. A private party room and outdoor seating with heaters are provided.
Tabi’s Lake Country is at 111 E. Capitol Drive, Hartland, and can be reached at 262-367-6525. For more information, visit www.tabislakecountry.com.