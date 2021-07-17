Hartland Cousins Subs reopens after remodeling

HARTLAND — Cousins Subs in Hartland reopened this week after an extensive remodel, including the addition of a full-service drive-thru, at 525 Cottonwood Ave.
The corporate-owned 2,255-square-foot restaurant has been redone to include the brand’s “Milwaukee Sub Shop” look, incorporating natural wood, stone and metal accents. According to a news release, it also has an updated logo and menu boards.
“Cousins Subs first opened in Hartland in 1992 to provide deli-fresh and grilled to-order subs to brand enthusiasts in the area,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “After serving the community for nearly 30 years, we’re thrilled to make it better for our guests by remodeling the restaurant so we can offer the same great product in more convenient ways.”
The new restaurant offers Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli-fresh and grilled toorder subs and made-to-order sides for dine in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery.
The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week and is looking to hire 10 new team members. Those interested in applying should visit www.work4cousins.com.