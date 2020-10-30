Harvest Café rebranding as Hop Harvest & Vine

WAUKESHA — Good Harvest Market announced they will be rebranding the Harvest Café as Hop Harvest & Vine and offering full dinner service, expecting to open in mid-January.
Planned updates include the addition of a two-deck stone lined pizza oven and a double-decker convection oven for artisan pizzas and breads; increasing the number of tap lines from three to 24 for local beers, wines, kombuchas and ciders; and redesigning the seating area to include a seven-seat bar, banquette bench seating, adding modern lounge furniture and updates to table seating to provide a wide range of dining and drinking settings on two floors to suit any occasion.
Renovations began late this last summer with an update to the outdoor patio area with a douglas fir circular pergola structure, along with a hexagonal planter bench and new tables and chairs. Guests are also able to enjoy a walk before or after they dine, since walking trails were added in the wetlands of the area.
Rev Pop, a local creative agency, is working on a logo and branding elements.
“Our community has grown over the years since we opened the Harvest Café back in 2005,” said Joe Nolan, co-owner of Good Harvest Market, in a press release. “This renovation allows us to gather people together in a whole new way. Our goal is to be your “third place” and once the constraints of the current pandemic are eased, we look forward to an even more wonderful place for people to dine out and meet their friends and family.”
The unveiling of the new restaurant’s executive chef and menu will be announced at a later date.