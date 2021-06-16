SLINGER — After years of juicing and inventing recipes in her own kitchen, Jenni Dobson wanted to bring the variety of juices, smoothies, coffee, and food she had to the Slinger community through her health-conscious café, The Daily Dose.
This newly-established juice bar offers entirely fresh and organic drinks that are made from “the Lamborghini of juicers,” according to Dobson.
After the business’ opening day on March 1, Dobson said The Daily Dose has been received extremely well by all of Washington County. “I never worried about business before I opened, but I didn’t know it was going to be this tremendous,” Dobson added. “There is just so much demand for healthy juices and smoothies here in Slinger.” The idea of owning a juice bar came to Dobson back when she was a college athlete traveling across the country. Dobson said she would see so many different healthy juice bars wherever she went, so she wanted to bring those same options to Slinger.
The Daily Dose strives to make it convenient to eat healthy food and Dobson said she does this by keeping the ingredients for each menu item as simple as possible.
“I wanted to keep the menu simple because juice bars are very new to so many people,” Dobson said. “At the most, there’s five ingredients in each juice. I don’t want people not knowing what they’re putting into their body.”
When creating the menu, Dobson said, her children were a big help in developing inventive juices. In fact, she named each item on the kids’ menu after each of her own children because they were so involved in the decisionmaking process.
Dobson said whenever she became hesitant or skeptical about starting this juice bar business, it would be her 11year-old daughter to push her to do it.
“My kids were so excited when they saw their names on the menu,” Dobson said. “They were very supportive of me and my business, so I wanted to surprise them by naming something after each of them.”
Since she was a little girl, Dobson said it has always been a dream of hers to own a business. Now, she gets to fulfill that lifelong goal and also has the opportunity to expand her clientele by becoming a vendor for the Hartford Public Market.
The Daily Dose is located at 1191 E. Commerce Blvd. To order online or see the menu, visit dailydosejuicebar.com.