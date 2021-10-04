JACKSON — In a ceremony highlighted by pink construction helmets, the management team of HDI Wholesale broke ground on its new location in Jackson.
HDI Wholesale is a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council-certified, 100% woman-owned and operated wholesale distributor that offers a diverse product line to nonprofit and retail organizations. The pink hats were a nod to October as breast cancer awareness as well as a salute to women-owned businesses. The goal for completion of the project is June 1, 2022.
The company was founded in 1983, the idea of founder Nola Scherer-Luft. “It was a journey and adventure,” said Scherer-Luft at the event. HDI went from 6,000 square feet at its current location in West Bend to a 70,000-square-foot space off Highway P in the Northwest Business Park.
Scherer-Luft passed the torch to her daughters, Sara Depies, president, and Anne Blaedow, vice president, who carry on the family tradition of supplying quality products to organizations and businesses across the country. Product lines include toys and gifts, school supplies, household/ rehousing items, health and hygiene.
“We looked at every lot in Washington County,” said Blaedow. “This location is close to the highway and was a logical place, close to the northern suburbs of Milwaukee with easy access to the freeway.” The company will be the first woman-owned business in the Northwest Business Park. “We look forward to joining Jackson and adding estrogen to the park,” she quipped.
With an eye toward the future, Depies said they would be expanding their online presence and adding new technology.
“It’s not about being in the spotlight,” she said, “It’s about getting the job done. We are a full-service distributor that offers a diverse product line to nonprofit and retail organizations.” She finished by saying, “We believe we’re on the precipice of incredible growth with the right place, the right time and the right team.
Also on hand at the ceremony were the design team of Tate Boho and Jim Blise of Design 2 Construct; the Village of Jackson; BMO Harris; Wisconsin Business Development; Economic Development of Washington County; and state Sen. Duey Stroebel.