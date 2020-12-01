TOWN OF GRAFTON — A new development to construct more than 80 business condominiums in the Town of Grafton, on the edge of the village, will come to public hearing at this week’s Plan Commission meeting.
The Plan Commission meets tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1230 11th Ave. The commission will hold a public hearing for rezoning and a planned unit development to allow for the Beechwood Condos development, during which any members of the public wishing to may speak to share support or concerns on the matter. The development is planned for a 9.8-acre property at 912 Port Washington Road.
The submitted documents from the development stated that “Beechwood Business Condos will be an upscale, master-planned business community with functionality and adaptability at its core. This strategically located and meticulously maintained development will be home to approximately 86 commercial condo units that will offer Grafton’s finest professionals the space and flexibility they need to succeed.”
The development, brought forward by an LLC by Brian McClaren, would include 22 buildings with between three and five condos within each building, totaling 86 units. Each unit would be about 1,250 square feet, with options to combine multiple units for larger spaces, according to proposal documents. There would also be a 5,000-square-foot amenity center, if the project is constructed.
If the petition from the developer is approved by the Plan Commission and Town Board, the property would be rezoned to B-1, a business district, with a planned unit overlay for the development. In the business district, the 86 condo units could then be occupied by a wide variety of businesses, including office purposes for various business types; wellness businesses such as a dental office or fitness studio; small-scale retail, like an artist’s studio or an independent florist; or personal services, such as a tailor or pet groomer.
Notes from the town’s staff in the report to the Plan Commission stated that some potential uses could have different or greater impacts than others, and as such the town would request further information about if or how the developer intended to control what sort of businesses obtained condos, or if there would be limits to how great a portion of the overall development would be allowed to different categories of businesses.
The information showed that while there are several areas in which town staff are seeking further information or clarification, the development in general does appear to meet town requirements for a B-1 business district and planned unit developments, as long as further development of the plan continues to follow and support town planning goals.
If the town Plan Commission gives the rezoning and PUD the all-clear, it will go to the Town Board for final approval next week.
Phases of construction
At the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission meeting last week, Village Planner Jessica Wolff spoke to that commission briefly about Beechwood Condos as part of an extraterritorial review. She spoke about what the plan included, its size and the fact that if the development proceeds, it will be constructed on the Port Washington Road corridor the village has gradually been developing and very close to a village residential subdivision.
“The village’s vision for the Port Washington corridor... To me, this doesn’t fit the bill,” Wolff said.
She noted that the village has no authority to prevent the development within the town, but said she had been speaking to town staff about it.
The documents submitted for Beechwood Condos proposed a three-phase schedule over three years.
“Phase 1 will consist of the demolitions of the existing structures on the land and the constructions of the 5,000-square-foot amenity center including a truck wash and outdoor patio, and six buildings with a total of 22 business condo units. Phase 1 will also include a monument sign along Port Washington Road, a mail kiosk with a business directory and the stormwater management wet pond along the eastern edge of the property,” according to the submission.
Documents indicated phase 2 would include eight buildings with 31 business units and phase 3 would include the final eight buildings with 33 condos.
According to the documents submitted for Beechwood, initial concept plans for the site and building design were cleared by the Plan Commission in September.