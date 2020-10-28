Hearing on proposed Hartland apartments set for Nov. 16

HARTLAND — A sprawling apartment community proposed for land near Lake Country Lutheran High School is slated to receive a public hearing next month.
The hearing is scheduled to take place before a joint gathering of the Village Board and Plan Commission scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 16, at Village Hall, 210 Cottonwood Ave. The planned-unit development is being proposed for nearly 17 acres of a 53-acre parcel east of Lake Country Lutheran, adjacent to Campus Drive, and north of Highway 16. It calls for the construction of 150 condominium- style apartments spread across six buildings. There would be attached garages with room for 108 vehicles as part of the development, as well as six detached garage buildings with space for another 42 vehicles. Surface parking and driveway spaces would provide space for another 188 vehicles, according to planning documents.
Consideration of the project comes on the heels of the Village Board’s approval of a 47-unit condominium development planned for 27.45 acres east of Campus Drive and immediately north of the 17-acre apartment development parcel.
While an initial proposal for the 17-acre parcel was met with some objection, Village President Tim Rhode said Tuesday that the village has not heard much objection to the one currently under consideration.
“We have not heard any opposition, as this one does not have connectivity to any other subdivisions,” Rhode said.
He added he expected that the Plan Commission and Village Board would take some action on the proposal at the Nov. 16 meeting.