Hearing planned for proposed indoor sports complex in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A hearing to rezone a former New Berlin elementary school so it could be turned into an indoor sports complex will be held July 21.
A rezoning petition was filed by Aaron Kahle with Kahle Builders LLC, to rezone the former Prospect Hill Elementary School property, 5330 S. Racine Ave., to allow for a 122,500-square-foot indoor sports complex. Kahle has simultaneously filed a use approval application to construct the building. As part of the proposed plans for Ethic Indoor Sports Facility, the existing structure would be demolished prior to construction of the new building.
The New Berlin Plan Commission is set to have a hearing on the rezoning of the land on July 21. The Common Council is scheduled also to vote on the rezoning on July 28. People who wish to participate in the meeting can do so by logging into the Zoom meeting.
The plans call for 153,000 square feet of indoor training and recreational space for families, including indoor fields and court rental for youth team training, in addition to various camps and classes for all ages. It will also be available for adult training memberships.
The project plan posted on the New Berlin city’s website says that Ethic Indoor Sports Facility will also offer music and school tutoring to meet the needs of families, in addition to sports medicine, athletic apparel and a café for public use.
The proposed hours of operation for the gym use will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The proposed hours of operation for the building and facility would be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The sports facility is the most proposed use for the former school in recent years. In January 2019 a developer proposed using the land for an indoor mushroom farm, but the idea never seemed to go anywhere. And in February 2018, residents voiced objection to a plan to raze the building and replace it with a development featuring business condos and a self-storage facility.