Heating bills expected to increase along with natural gas prices

Area residents may hope this warm weather stretch continues after hearing that We Energies is predicting higher heating bills this winter as a result of the nationwide increase in natural gas prices.
According to Monday’s announcement, the price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and is at the highest level in a decade. We Energies attributes the higher prices mostly to “tight supplies as well as a worldwide increase in demand for natural gas.”
Consumers can expect to pay about $25 more per month this winter, according to an analysis done by We Energies. That report assumed the weather would be typical of the winter season.
We Energies does not earn a profit on the gas it purchases for customers, the release said.
As part of Monday’s release, We Energies said it has donated $4 million to the Keep Wisconsin Warm Fund this year, which provides direct financial assistance to help qualifying customers pay their utility bill.
In addition, We Energies buys and stores gas when it is typically lower priced, locks in guaranteed natural gas contracts at fixed prices, and purchases gas in the market. This approach is estimated to lower this winter’s gas costs for We Energies customers by 25%.
Customers can go to https://www.we-energies.com/payment-bill/wi-energy-assistance for more information on energy assistance.