Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending for the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.