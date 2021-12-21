GRAFTON - On Dec. 1 Heim’s Shoe Store in Grafton hit a landmark most businesses never get to celebrate: Heim’s marked 75 years at its current location.
Arlene McDaniel runs the shop with her son Jim McDaniel. Before they had it, however, it was built by her father, Art Heim.
“Seventy-five years ago, my dad was looking for a bigger area to do business,” Arlene McDaniel said.
Heim was originally in Lomira repairing and selling shoes, his daughter said, but he wanted to expand his business to a busier area. It was then that he purchased the property in Grafton at 1215 Bridge St.
Heim tore down the barn that was on the lot, and some of the boards from that structure were used in construction of his new shoe store. He then opened on Dec. 1, 1946, so he could get back to business, and that location has been the store’s home ever since.
That home has changed over the year, and grown, as the community it is a part of has changed and grown.
“As years went by and Grafton grew, he built additions to the store,” Arlene McDaniel said.
Originally, McDaniel worked only on the bookkeeping and business end of Heim’s; her brother and sister worked the sales and repair of shoes. When Art Heim passed in 1986, she came into the visible part of the store, and now she and her own son Jim work it together.
When Heim opened his business, he catered to farmers in large part. He repaired work shoes and other footwear, while also selling new shoes that he carried on consignment from a business in Milwaukee.
McDaniel said the focus of Heim’s has not changed: they sell and maintain functional shoes of various kinds. They have a variety of brands like Red Wing, Spring Step, Minnetonka, Hush Puppies and others, focusing on the kind of shoes everyone will always need.
“We do more comfort. We don’t do high fashion; one day it’s great, and the next you can’t give it away,” McDaniel said.
Other aspects of the business have changed over time. McDaniel noted that her father once carried snowmobile gear as well, but Heim’s has since gotten away from that. She also had dance shoes in the store at one time, but stopped carrying them as ballet and dance studios started carrying their own stock, and the business has also moved away from selling children’s shoes.
“That kind of fell by the wayside when the bigger stores came. People started shopping there for children’s shoes,” she said.
However much has changed, though, Heim’s Shoe Store remains in Grafton, still family-owned and open for business after 75 years.