LANNON — The limestone building on West Main Street was once a bank. And a bridal shop. And a tool and supply store. Now it serves a different purpose. It’s a space for people to gather. Whether it be a wedding, baby shower or charity gala, Chris and Sara Wright, owners of twelve29, want this space to bring people together to share life’s precious moments.
The Wrights know the hospitality industry through and through. Combined, they have more than 35 years of experience. Chris worked for Saz’s Catering Lake Country for more than 24 years and was recently a co-owner. Sara has been in the industry for more than a decade, also specializing in catering.
No part of their lives has been untouched by the desire to make events memorable for clients. Sara and Chris met while working at Saz’s. She started off as a bartender, he was running food service. Eventually Sara became Chris’s assistant and their relationship went in a different direction.
The couple was soon engaged. They married on Dec. 29, 2018.
After getting married, the Wrights were prepared for a new adventure. They wanted to put their vast knowledge of catering and hospitality to good use.
“We love the industry, we love doing this,” Chris explained. “It’s something we’ve been doing for a long time and wanted to keep doing it and have something of our own.”
Their wedding date inspired the name of their new business — twelve29. Knowing their space was mainly going to serve as a wedding venue, they found the name fitting.
That limestone building on West Main Street was also fitting. With concrete floors and two -foot wood beams running across the ceiling, the property perfectly aligned with Sara’s vision of an “organic modern” aesthetic.
“It has a lot of rustic touches, but it still has a lot of modern touches. So it can kind of go either way,” Sara illustrated. “People can come in and bring in simple decor and not have to worry about doing too much decorating on their own.”
With plenty of greenery and wood and white tones, the space is an elegant backdrop for any event.
Accent walls with decorative wood pieces line the space, exemplifying Sara’s vision by adding a natural touch in a contemporary pattern.
Like the accent walls, much of the cosmetic finishes were completed by the Wrights and their family members. It was important to the couple that they dive into the project head first, despite not having much experience with renovations.
“It’s over 9,000 square feet and I don’t think there’s a single inch of it that we didn’t touch,” Sara said.
To Chris, the hauling, sanding and painting were a “labor of love.” But in the end, they were happy with the space they created. It reflected Sara’s vision, and many customers noted that the finished product looked even better than the video rendering the couple posted to twelve29’s Instagram page.
Despite some delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, twelve29 finally opened its doors on July 17. That weekend the couple hosted their first event — a wedding. Providing a beautiful venue for their first clients brought Chris and Sara a wave of emotions.
“It was very surreal,” Sara noted. “We worked our butts off doing this remodel for the past year. It was such a joyful moment to experience the first thing actually happening.”
For the Wrights, there will be many more joyful moments to come. Twelve29 has booked 27 events for the end of 2020 and already has more than 35 scheduled for 2021. More information about the space can be found by visiting their website, twelve29wi.com, or their Facebook page at facebook. com/twelve29wi.