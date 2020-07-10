Henke resigns as Hartford Chamber director

HARTFORD — Scott Henke’s last day on the job as the executive director of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is today.
Henke recently gave his notice to the Chamber’s Board of Directors that he would be leaving the post he’s held for about five years to work on an interim basis in a temporary position in the Washington County Treasurer’s Office and then will become the new county treasurer on Jan. 1, 2021.
“I took out papers in April to run for county treasurer and I do not have opposition so there is not a primary for this office in August and in November I will be alone on the general election ballot for that spot because it is a constitutional office,” Henke said. “In the meantime, (County Executive) Joshua Schoemann asked the County Board and its Administrative Committee to approve a temporary position and asked me if I would be willing to come on board and learn the treasurer’s role and help him with some county business that he wants help with using the other skills that I have.”
Henke said Schoemann asked if him he could come on early, preferably in mid-July which is why he leaving the Chamber now.
“I think this all came about in mid-May,” Henke said. “This is something that I can do and maybe not have as much public notoriety as I have in the past.
“I should be able to help the county with some of the assets I have obtained throughout my career.”
In January Henke was named a new member of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Advisors. He also currently serves on the Hartford Plan Commission and the Hartford Union High School Board of Education. He was Hartford’s mayor from 1998-2010. Before coming to the Chamber Henke was involved in industrial sales.
David Pye, president of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said the community will miss Henke, a man who many in the community, he said, refer to as “Mr. Hartford.”
“Scott has devoted most of his life to the Hartford Community. Whether it was as mayor or a member of the school board and his five years with the Chamber. His impact on the area and the business community has been beyond what anyone can compare it to. We truly appreciate everything he has done,” Pye said. “The Board originally was going to do a search for that position, but they just know of the complexities of the Chamber and the tribal knowledge of the Chamber, the position and the community. Because of that I think Jennifer (Guenther) is the next executive director. I’m going to meet with her later today and remove the interim tag and we’re going to have her take on the role, if she accepts it, of executive director moving forward and we’re going to hunt for a replacement as her assistant.”