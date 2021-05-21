FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, Daniel Hernandez Jr., a former intern for U.S Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, speaks prior to a remembrance ceremony on the third anniversary of the Tucson shootings, in Tucson, Ariz. Hernandez Jr., the intern hailed as a hero for helping save the life of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords following an attempted assassination a decade ago, announced Thursday, May 20, 2021, he's running to represent her former district in Congress. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)