MENOMONEE FALLS — Herzing University has opened enrollment for a new Master of Science in Nursing concentration in Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. Classes start as early as May 10.
The online program provides the educational foundation for registered nurses to become nurse practitioners providing primary care for adult populations.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 52% growth rate for employment of all nurse practitioners from 2019 through 2029, according to the announcement.