High Roller Fun Rentals reopens with summer hours

WAUKESHA — High Roller Fun Rentals in Frame Park officially opened their doors this summer and started implementing their regular summer hours on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“We were going to start (Monday) ... with our summer hours but with the protesters yesterday we weren’t sure so we stayed closed for the day,” owner Jerry Lemke said.
Lemke said they ended up opening the rentals over Memorial Day weekend with limited hours.
While the business typically opened earlier, coronavirus concerns required implementing new practices at the business.
While the Safer at Home order allowed for rental businesses to reopen in late April, Lemke was still assessing how the business could reopen with the city.
Lemke has since made some changes to the services offered at High Roller Fun Rentals this summer.
“The first thing we did is we moved from half-hour rentals to full one-hour rentals,” he said. “Part of that was to reduce the changeover of equipment because we’re trying to prevent the congestion of everyone jumping on and off at the same time.”
Lemke said they also are not allowing customers inside the shop and offering fewer concessions options this year to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We just simplified it,” he said. “Less items to sell, so there might be a drop in revenue somewhat from that, but so far it’s at a comfortable level.”
Lemke said they also simplified the pricing of rentals in order to prevent crowd congestion as people read over the options.
“We just made all riders $12 for the hour,” Lemke said. “Then, the children that are five and under, they ride free. If we have anybody that’s like three people on a two-peddler bike, they’d just pay for two.”
So far, Lemke said the transition has been smooth.
“We’ve been mildly busy, we haven’t been overly busy as days in the past,” he said. “It seems like people are getting out and having fun, that’s what we were hoping to have.”