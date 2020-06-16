MENOMONEE FALLS — Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs announced Friday it has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to four Wisconsin high school senior athletes through its eighth annual Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.
Caden Chier of Berlin and Kate Clady of Pleasant Prairie were each awarded a $7,500 scholarship. Maddie Crist of Darlington and Tyler Ott of Slinger were each awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Good Karma Brands to recognize and reward four exceptional high school student athletes from our home state of Wisconsin who share our commitment to making it better,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs, in a statement. “The four scholarship recipient make a difference in their hometowns through academic excellence, sports leadership and community service.”
Cousins Subs received more than 360 applications from stellar high school senior athletes through the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship contest.
The four scholarships are funded by the Make It Better Foundation — a nonprofit organization that addresses the vital community needs of youth education, hunger and health and wellness. For more information about the Make It Better Foundation, visit www.cousinssubs.com/foundation.