WAUKESHA — As the post COVID-19 economy continues to evolve, staffing remains the major hurdle for many industries.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said last month’s local unemployment rate is 3.3%, which is nearing pre-COVID numbers. “We’re back to just about where we were prior to this year of uncertainty,” he said.
But one problem seems to be not enough workers in specific industries, like restaurants. Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures, said an additional challenge for his industry is “unfortunately I think during the pandemic and due to the pandemic restaurant staff pivoted and tried to find a different position.”
Feker said the reputation for restaurant work not paying well enough is untrue, adding none of his back-of-house staff make less than $15.50 per hour. Open positions at his restaurants include servers, bartenders, line cooks, bussers and assistant managers. Prospective applicants can visit cheffeker.com.
Wisconsin Restaurant Association Executive Vice President Susan Quam said some restaurant operators have had to cut back on days or hours of operation because they have insufficient staff. “The demand from the consumer is there, right now (they’re) just not able to fill the positions,” she said.
The restaurant industry isn’t alone in the staffing shortage. In Hartland, Sjoberg Tool & Manufacturing President Jim Sjoberg said his business has positions open for machinist, material handler, robotic welder, general production, press operator, laser operator and more at sjobergtool.com.
“I think there’s just a lot of competition in the market and it seems likely the enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping people on the sidelines,” Sjoberg said. He said he expects modest improvement in the situation once those additional benefits expire.
A Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce survey recently found 86% of businesses are struggling to hire workers.
“It is time for Gov. (Tony) Evers to connect the dots on this major issue for our economy,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer. “Hundreds of Wisconsin businesses just barely survived months of government- mandated lockdowns, restrictions and limited capacity. Now, many of those same businesses face another serious government- imposed burden in the form of overly generous unemployment benefits that have created a full-blown workforce emergency.”
Evers has refused to withdraw Wisconsin from the enhanced federal unemployment program.
WMC and Republican lawmakers say the extra $300 a week the program provides pushes Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits over $600 a week. Bauer said that’s enough to keep people from returning to work.
Evers continues to say he hasn’t seen any data to make him believe that.
When asked why they were having trouble hiring workers, 35% of businesses said the unemployment benefits were too generous. And 30% blamed a lack of applicants with the proper skills while 26% blamed the overall shortage of people.
A majority of respondents to the WMC survey overwhelmingly — 72% — said the workforce shortage was the top public policy issue facing Wisconsin. Businesses are not struggling to hire due to a lack of trying, however. Nearly 80% said they plan to increase the number of employees in the next six months, and they are raising wages to do so. Seven in 10 businesses plan to raise wages at least three percent in 2021, while over a quarter of businesses plan to raise wages by more than four percent.
Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker said there are a wide variety of job opportunities in the county, and “If you are seriously looking for a career, not just a job, there are several firms willing to help you with payment while training you... You have to do some research for that (but) they are out there.”
Those seeking to retrain and pivot to another industry might also consider Waukesha County Technical College. Decker said the school’s eight-week courses help individuals get the skills and credentials they need faster.
Shoring up the workforce pipeline early can also help. Decker praised local school districts and the Waukesha County Business Alliance for tailoring initiatives to local workforce needs. “They brought this forward years ago and they’ve been very consistent (in) making sure the schools are putting in the curriculum to help students come out ready to go to work,” he said.
Milwaukee World Festival will be holding a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to hire over 2,000 seasonal workers for the festival season, including the nine days of Summerfest. Positions include admissions, food and beverage, ground operations, hospitality, security, guest services and more. The event will be held at the Summerfest Operations Building at 114 North Jackson Street in Milwaukee.
Locally, Farrow said jobseekers and employers can visit online at theworkforcenetwork.com, a W.O.W County “one-stop-shop location” connecting individuals and opportunities.
“The workforce development centers are back and fully open,” he said.
Contributing: The Center Square