WAUKESHA — Since new owners took over the approximately 4,350 square-foot historic Blair House at 434 Madison Street, restoration efforts are creeping towards completion in about one year — which ultimately will convert the building into a bed and breakfast with its historical features.
When Lisa and Bob Salb took over the property they proposed a five-year plan to complete the project in their bid.
“So five years would be up next year, and with some of the delays that we had ... it may take us a little longer than that but we still don’t know at this point,” Lisa Salb said.
History
The old Italianate-style brick home once belonged to former Waukesha Mayor Henry E. Blair. When Blair died in 1957, he gave ownership of the house to the city and included in his will that the building couldn’t be used for commercial purposes, storage, a tool shed or warehouse.
Since that time, the house has been used by the city, housing Girl Scouts and leased to Pro-Health Care.
In 2013, the city sent out its request for proposals and began the process of selling the property to the Salbs. The process, however, was delayed following a lawsuit filed by the Waukesha Masonic Lodge No. 37 in September 2014, which claimed the city had violated Blair’s will. A Waukesha County judge dismissed the suit in December 2016 and the city moved forward with selling the property to the Salbs.
Salb said they are restoring the house to its historic period of significance. William Blair, Henry’s father, originally built the house and was also very influential in Waukesha.
“When Henry had the house in the 1920s he and his wife did quite a bit of changes to make it more of an arts and crafts type style ... so we’re kind of I would say doing a blend of time periods,” Salb said. “We want to make a nod to pretty much everything that’s been included in the history of the house. So if Henry Blair changed it, we’re not taking it back to what his father built, we’re leaving it as to what Henry changed it to. You’ll see some of the 1870s some of the 1920s, and then some of the things that are more modern, like the medical addition in the back, which will be the new kitchen area — that’s a nod to the medical building that was in there — and to the Girl Scouts.”
Restoration
The Salbs installed a whole new boiler system last year. They also removed some things that weren’t original to the home before Pro-Health Care leased the building — taking out dropped ceilings, removing walls, opening up the porch and reinstalling the original transom door, the “highlight” of the house, according to Salb. Last year, the Salbs also received donated 100-year-old cabinets.
They have also spent time restoring the yard for the building’s gardens.
“We have one of the guest rooms finished, which we’re staying in now while we work on some of the other aspects,” Salb said.
The Salbs have had some hiccups — such as realizing two windows were missing from the dining room, so they need to install custom-made windows; however, they are continuing with the project every day.
Salb said they are doing the labor themselves, some of which would have cost them an “outrageous fortune” to have done by a company.
Ultimately, the bed and breakfast is expected to have a handicap accessible guest room downstairs and four guest rooms upstairs, all with their own bathroom, and staff quarters near the kitchen. Details on bookings will be ironed out closer to the opening date.