Bimbo Bakeries USA, which has owned Brownberry Bread since 2014, said a confluence of factors — the pandemic and the cost of refurbishing the historic outlet facility — led to the decision to raze the outlet store, 1 Meadow Road.
Scott Reyen, manager of Bimbo Bakeries’ Oconomowoc facility, said the company had been looking at making repairs to the deteriorating outlet store building prior to the pandemic. Once COVID-19 hit, and immediate shutdowns were in place, the economic wallop, he said, led to some difficult decisions.
“Prior to (COVID-19), we were entertaining, and getting bids, to refurbish the building. The costs were significant,” Reyen said. “Combining the two — the cost of refurbishing the building and COVID — as a company here in the central region, we decided not to reopen it.”
Company officials have not revealed what it actually would have cost to repair the facility, but Reyen confirmed Bimbo Bakery executives did work through all of the necessary channels — including consultation with the Wisconsin Historical Society — to ensure razing the one-time home was permissible.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t doing anything that would jeopardize a historic landmark,” Reyen said. “(The historical society) gave us the green light to take it down. We wanted to make sure we weren’t doing anything wrong.”
While the timeline is fluid, Reyen said the outlet store building likely will be razed in August.
Brownberry founder Catherine Clark established the bakery in Oconomowoc in 1946 and, over time, expanded the business’ presence within the community. Clark acquired the site of the current outlet store in 1954.
Reyen said he and corporate executives know the outlet store will be missed within the community.
“The thrift store was extremely popular,” he said. “Ever since it closed, we’ve been getting a lot of questions about when it was going to reopen.”
The company has no plans to put another building in place of the former outlet store, but plans are in the works for a commemorative plaque, paying homage to the company’s legacy in the community.
Reyen also confirmed Bimbo Bakeries intends to continue operating its adjacent longtime manufacturing facility.
“We’ll still have the same smells, the plant will be here, and we’ll be gainfully hiring people,” he said.
As is the case with most bread manufacturers, the outlet store served as a venue for selling surplus product. Corporate spokesman John Reynolds said Bimbo Bakeries will find other avenues to minimize food waste.
“BBU will continue to support Feeding America with weekly bread donations and provide its bread products to local food pantries,” Reynolds wrote in an email. “In the area, BBU provides product on a regular basis to Food 4 the Hungary, Marquardt Village Hub (Watertown), Ashippun Food Pantry, Oconomowoc Food Pantry, Waukesha Salvation Army and Watertown Food Pantry.”