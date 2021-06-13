WEST BEND — The Labor Department released a report Thursday that said prices increased by 0.6% over April and 5% over the past year, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008. A range of goods and services is now growing in demand as people increasingly shop, travel, dine-out, and attend entertainment events, according to the Associated Press.
Prices at local Washington County grocery stores are no exception to these staggering prices caused by inflation. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that all food prices will rise 2% to 3% from 2020.
“We’re just riding out the storm right now,” said Andy Fero, vice president of West Bend Sausage Plus. “We’re trying as much as we can to not pass these prices down to consumers.”
Fero added that West Bend Sausage Plus has attempted to stay level-headed between recent inflation rates and the uncertainty of the pandemic, but also said the economy “is scary right now.” However, the store has been able to stay consistent in prices and business, according to Fero.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that food prices rose 0.4% and beef prices, specifically, jumped 2.3% in the month of May alone.
Bob Gehring, co-owner of Gehring’s Meat Market, like Fero, has seen just how drastically inflation has affected the meat prices at his business. Gehring said that processed meat prices have gone from $2 to $3.50 per box due to recent inflation, but his business tries to stay affordable.
“It’s been difficult to stay at a reasonable price for our customers,” Gehring said. “When prices go up, people often turn to meat markets instead of grocery stores.”
When grocery store prices increase, Gehring said he noticed that is when his business gets to be the busiest. He added that there is so much demand, but not enough hours in the day to keep up.
Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly in West Bend, Jackson and Slinger declined to comment on how inflation was affecting their grocery store prices.
According to Partners for Production Agriculture, demand for meat went up last year by 2% and is up another 5.7% this year.
The American Farm Bureau Federation contributed a number of factors to the skyrocketing prices of meat including labor shortages, a surge in restocking food service as restaurants reopen, high grain and transportation costs, and high domestic demand.
Although the summer season usually sees an increased demand for beef and pork, this inflation grocery stores and meat markets are facing goes far beyond people getting excited to barbecue again.